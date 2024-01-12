News & Insights

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Bottom Line Retreats In Q4, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $9.307 billion, or $3.04 per share. This compares with $11.008 billion, or $3.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $38.574 billion from $34.547 billion last year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $9.307 Bln. vs. $11.008 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.04 vs. $3.57 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.36 -Revenue (Q4): $38.574 Bln vs. $34.547 Bln last year.

