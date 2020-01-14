JPMorgan Chase & Co. Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $8.52 billion, or $2.57 per share. This compares with $7.07 billion, or $1.98 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $29.21 billion from $26.80 billion last year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $8.52 Bln. vs. $7.07 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.57 vs. $1.98 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.35 -Revenue (Q4): $29.21 Bln vs. $26.80 Bln last year.

