JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Increase In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) reported a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $9.08 billion, or $2.68 per share. This compares with $8.38 billion, or $2.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $30.06 billion from $27.82 billion last year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $9.08 Bln. vs. $8.38 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.68 vs. $2.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.45 -Revenue (Q3): $30.06 Bln vs. $27.82 Bln last year.

