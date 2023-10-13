JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Climb In Q3 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $13.15 billion, or $4.33 per share. This compares with $9.74 billion, or $3.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.9% to $39.87 billion from $32.72 billion last year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $13.15 Bln. vs. $9.74 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.33 vs. $3.12 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.96 -Revenue (Q3): $39.87 Bln vs. $32.72 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.