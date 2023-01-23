Jpmorgan Chase & Co Ups Stake in Natera Inc (NTRA)

Fintel reports that Jpmorgan Chase & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,211,632 shares of Natera Inc (NTRA). This represents 5.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 5,025,967 shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 23.59% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Naterais a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing from a simple blood draw. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on women's health, oncology, and organ health. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, California and Austin, Texas. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform obstetricians, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fred Alger Management, Llc holds 8,781,346 shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,247,345 shares, representing an increase of 17.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 62.55% over the last quarter.

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. holds 3,102,960 shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samlyn Capital, Llc holds 2,277,136 shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,622,015 shares, representing an increase of 28.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 61.48% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments, Lp holds 2,209,283 shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,122,283 shares, representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 14.85% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 2,176,484 shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,155,456 shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 75.74% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 631 funds or institutions reporting positions in Natera Inc. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.10%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Natera Inc is 0.3934%, an increase of 21.6301%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 111,393,592 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Natera is $75.17. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $122.85. The average price target represents an increase of 83.74% from its latest reported closing price of $40.91.

The projected annual revenue for Natera is $1,010MM, an increase of 30.15%. The projected annual EPS is $-4.88.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

