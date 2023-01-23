Jpmorgan Chase & Co Updates Holdings in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)

Fintel reports that Jpmorgan Chase & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,753,629 shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX). This represents 5.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 6,254,209 shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.99% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs. Heron is developing novel, patient-focused solutions that apply its innovative science and technologies to already-approved pharmacological agents for patients suffering from pain or cancer.

What are large shareholders doing?

Franklin Resources Inc holds 11,883,178 shares representing 10.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,831,524 shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRTX by 66.93% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital, LP holds 8,548,387 shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp holds 8,131,678 shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management Llc holds 6,840,000 shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,720,000 shares, representing an increase of 45.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRTX by 124.77% over the last quarter.

Great Point Partners Llc holds 5,645,161 shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heron Therapeutics Inc. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.72%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Heron Therapeutics Inc is 0.1157%, an increase of 56.0043%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.75% to 139,908,032 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heron Therapeutics is $10.63. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 260.17% from its latest reported closing price of $2.95.

The projected annual revenue for Heron Therapeutics is $160MM, an increase of 63.05%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.88.

