JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

May 05, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by Aditya Sarawgi for Barchart->

New York-based JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is a leader in the financial services sector, offering numerous services to millions of consumers, small businesses, corporate, institutional and government clients. With a market cap of $702.7 billion, JPMorgan’s operations span 100+ countries in the Americas, EMEA and Indo-Pacific.

The financial sector behemoth has significantly outperformed the broader market over the past year. JPM stock has soared 31.8% over the past 52 weeks and 5.3% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX12.3% surge over the past year and 3.3% dip on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, JPM stock has also outperformed the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF23% gains over the past year and 3% uptick on a YTD basis.

JPMorgan’s stock prices gained 4% after the release of its impressive Q1 results on Apr. 11. Despite the recent macro turbulence, geopolitical tensions, and uncertainties surrounding the tariffs, the company’s financials remained robust. JPM delivered a solid 8.1% year-over-year growth in net revenues to $45.3 billion, surpassing the Street’s expectations by a wide margin. Meanwhile, the company delivered a solid 18% return on equity, and its EPS for the quarter surged 14.2% year-over-year to $5.07, exceeding the consensus estimates by 9.7%.

For the current FY2025, ending in December, analysts expect JPM to deliver a marginal growth in EPS to $18.24. On a more positive note, the company has a robust earnings surprise history. JPM has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters by notable margins.

The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 26 analysts covering the JPM stock, opinions include 13 “Strong Buys,” three “Moderate Buys,” and 10 “Holds.”

This configuration is notably more bullish than two months ago, when one of the analysts gave a “Strong Sell” recommendation.

On Apr. 17, UBS (UBS) analyst Erika Najarian maintained a “Buy” rating on JPM, while raising the price target to $305.

JPM’s mean price target of $260.12 indicates a modest 3% premium to current price levels, while its Street-high target of $330 suggests a staggering 30.7% upside potential.

