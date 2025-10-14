JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reports Increase In Q3 Income, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $14.393 billion, or $5.07 per share. This compares with $12.898 billion, or $4.37 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to $46.427 billion from $42.654 billion last year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.393 Bln. vs. $12.898 Bln. last year. -EPS: $5.07 vs. $4.37 last year. -Revenue: $46.427 Bln vs. $42.654 Bln last year.

