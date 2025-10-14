Markets
JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reports Increase In Q3 Income, Beats Estimates

October 14, 2025 — 06:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $14.393 billion, or $5.07 per share. This compares with $12.898 billion, or $4.37 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to $46.427 billion from $42.654 billion last year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.393 Bln. vs. $12.898 Bln. last year. -EPS: $5.07 vs. $4.37 last year. -Revenue: $46.427 Bln vs. $42.654 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.