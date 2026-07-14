JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reports Climb In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $21.15 billion, or $7.70 per share. This compares with $14.98 billion, or $5.24 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 27.7% to $57.34 billion from $44.91 billion last year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $21.15 Bln. vs. $14.98 Bln. last year. -EPS: $7.70 vs. $5.24 last year. -Revenue: $57.34 Bln vs. $44.91 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.