JPMorgan Chase & Co. Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) reported a profit for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $12.898 billion, or $4.37 per share. This compares with $13.151 billion, or $4.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $42.654 billion from $39.874 billion last year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $12.898 Bln. vs. $13.151 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.37 vs. $4.33 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $42.654 Bln vs. $39.874 Bln last year.

