JPMorgan Chase & Co. Q2 Income Rises, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $18.15 billion, or $6.12 per share. This compares with $14.47 billion, or $4.75 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.5% to $50.20 billion from $41.31 billion last year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $18.15 Bln. vs. $14.47 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $6.12 vs. $4.75 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $50.20 Bln vs. $41.31 Bln last year.

