JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) ended the recent trading session at $288.12, demonstrating a +1.75% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.09%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 5.6% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 2.79%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.37%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 15, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.51, marking a 2.5% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $43.81 billion, showing a 12.73% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.65 per share and revenue of $175.3 billion, which would represent changes of -5.57% and -1.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.49% higher within the past month. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.18. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.61.

One should further note that JPM currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.62. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.34 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.