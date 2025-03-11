JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $229.14, marking a -1.33% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 14.32% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 5.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.29%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 11, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.57, down 1.3% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $42.92 billion, reflecting a 2.34% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.15 per share and revenue of $172.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.1% and -2.79%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for JPMorgan Chase & Co. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.25% upward. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.8. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.28 of its industry.

We can also see that JPM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.45. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 3, this industry ranks in the top 2% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

