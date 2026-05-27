JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) ended the recent trading session at $299.28, demonstrating a -2.43% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.51% lagged the Finance sector's gain of 2.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $5.39, reflecting a 8.67% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $48.01 billion, reflecting a 6.9% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $22.4 per share and a revenue of $195.23 billion, representing changes of +10.13% and +7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher within the past month. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.69 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.86.

It is also worth noting that JPM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.5. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Investment Bank industry stood at 0.92 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, placing it within the top 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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