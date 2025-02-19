JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $279.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.25% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.08%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 6.43% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 3.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.54, down 1.94% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $43 billion, showing a 2.53% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.10 per share and a revenue of $172.24 billion, representing changes of -8.35% and -2.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% higher within the past month. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.47 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.83.

It's also important to note that JPM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.96. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.09 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.