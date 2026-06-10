JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Moves -1.12%: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $309.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.12% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.62%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.87%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.98%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.03%.

The upcoming earnings release of JPMorgan Chase & Co. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 14, 2026. In that report, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $5.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $48.01 billion, up 6.9% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $22.4 per share and a revenue of $195.23 billion, representing changes of +10.13% and +7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.1% decrease. As of now, JPMorgan Chase & Co. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.96. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.96 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that JPM has a PEG ratio of 1.53. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.06.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 90, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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