JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Moves 0.64%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) standing at $233.93, reflecting a +0.64% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock performed in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 15.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 4.63%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.69%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 11, 2025. On that day, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is projected to report earnings of $4.57 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.3%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $42.92 billion, reflecting a 2.34% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $18.13 per share and revenue of $173.29 billion, indicating changes of -8.2% and -2.4%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for JPMorgan Chase & Co. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher within the past month. Currently, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.82. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.82.

We can also see that JPM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.46. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.04.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, placing it within the top 6% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.