JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) ending at $210.78, denoting a -0.21% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.96%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.18%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.58% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 1.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.3%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 11, 2024. On that day, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is projected to report earnings of $4.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.7%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $41.01 billion, showing a 2.86% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.73 per share and revenue of $172.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.08% and +9.09%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for JPMorgan Chase & Co. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.27% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.62. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.43 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that JPM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.86. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Banks - Major Regional industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.54.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

