JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed the latest trading day at $199.61, indicating a -0.17% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.18%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.35%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 0.59% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 0.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.25%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 12, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.17, signifying a 4.58% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $43.18 billion, up 4.54% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.39 per share and revenue of $166.58 billion, which would represent changes of +0.99% and +5.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.13% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, JPMorgan Chase & Co. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.05, which means JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that JPM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

