JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed the most recent trading day at $304.03, moving -1.19% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 3.3% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 1.07%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.68%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 14, 2025. On that day, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is projected to report earnings of $4.83 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.53%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $44.66 billion, showing a 4.7% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

JPM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $19.87 per share and revenue of $178.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.61% and +0.71%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.14% higher. Currently, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.49. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.79 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that JPM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.49 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 28, this industry ranks in the top 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

