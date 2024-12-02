JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $246.25, marking a -1.39% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.29%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.97%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 12.01% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 4.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.51% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 15, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.81, reflecting a 4.03% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $40.28 billion, indicating a 4.41% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $17.62 per share and revenue of $174.79 billion, indicating changes of +8.56% and +10.56%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.18, so one might conclude that JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, JPM's PEG ratio is currently 3.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Investment Bank industry stood at 1.55 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

