JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed the most recent trading day at $264.88, moving -1% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 15.35% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 10.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 13.05% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its upcoming release. On that day, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is projected to report earnings of $4.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $43.32 billion, down 13.7% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $18.34 per share and a revenue of $174.91 billion, demonstrating changes of -7.14% and -1.49%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.52% higher within the past month. Currently, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.59. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.41.

It's also important to note that JPM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.06. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. JPM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, positioning it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.