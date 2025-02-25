JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $257.40, marking a -1.51% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.37%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.7% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 0.21% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 1.78% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 11, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.54, signifying a 1.94% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $42.92 billion, up 2.34% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $18.13 per share and a revenue of $172.6 billion, signifying shifts of -8.2% and -2.79%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.54% higher. Currently, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.41. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.

It's also important to note that JPM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.76. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.15 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 3, this industry ranks in the top 2% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

