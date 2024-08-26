JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest market close, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) reached $219.17, with a +0.39% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.85%.

The the stock of company has risen by 2.86% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 2.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.52%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 11, 2024. On that day, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is projected to report earnings of $4.06 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.24%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $41.04 billion, indicating a 2.92% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.78 per share and revenue of $171.34 billion, which would represent changes of +3.39% and +8.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for JPMorgan Chase & Co. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.67% higher. Currently, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.01. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.14.

Meanwhile, JPM's PEG ratio is currently 2.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Banks - Major Regional industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.49.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

