JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $297.85 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.69% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.27% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.43%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.16% lagged the Finance sector's gain of 2.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.85%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 14, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.69, indicating a 7.32% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $43.91 billion, showing a 2.95% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $19.58 per share and revenue of $177.19 billion, indicating changes of -0.86% and -0.21%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.26, so one might conclude that JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that JPM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.92. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. JPM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 16, this industry ranks in the top 7% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.