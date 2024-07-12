JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) reported $50.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.5%. EPS of $4.40 for the same period compares to $4.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +11.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $45.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.19, the EPS surprise was +5.01%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how JPMorgan Chase & Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Book value per share : $111.29 versus $110.98 estimated by six analysts on average.

: $111.29 versus $110.98 estimated by six analysts on average. Total Interest Earning Assets - Average Balance : $3,509.73 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3,442.80 billion.

: $3,509.73 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3,442.80 billion. Net loan charged-off on Average loans (Total retained loans) : 0.7% compared to the 0.7% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 0.7% compared to the 0.7% average estimate based on five analysts. Total Non-Performing Assets : $8.42 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.92 billion.

: $8.42 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.92 billion. Consumer & Community Banking- Revenue By Line of Business- Banking & Wealth Management : $10.38 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.60 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.1%.

: $10.38 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.60 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.1%. Total Net Revenue- Line of Business Net Revenue- Consumer & Community Banking : $17.70 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

: $17.70 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%. Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Investment Banking : $2.46 billion compared to the $2.14 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2.46 billion compared to the $2.14 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Lending : $1.94 billion compared to the $1.82 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.94 billion compared to the $1.82 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Payments : $4.55 billion compared to the $4.68 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $4.55 billion compared to the $4.68 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Total Banking & Payments : $8.95 billion compared to the $8.65 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $8.95 billion compared to the $8.65 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Fixed Income Markets : $4.82 billion compared to the $4.77 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $4.82 billion compared to the $4.77 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Equity Markets: $2.97 billion versus $2.56 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Investment Research

