JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed the most recent trading day at $264.95, moving -1.23% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.28% lagged the Finance sector's gain of 1.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 14, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.45, up 1.14% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $43.29 billion, showing a 13.77% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.36 per share and revenue of $174.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of -7.04% and -1.98%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.28% upward. Currently, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.61. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 14.88.

It's also important to note that JPM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.72. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.21 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JPM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.