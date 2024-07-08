JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) standing at $205.17, reflecting a +0.19% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 2.42% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 1.14% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.08% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 12, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.19, marking a 4.12% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $45.05 billion, up 9.07% from the year-ago period.

JPM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.47 per share and revenue of $168.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.48% and +6.67%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.47% upward. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.43. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.95.

We can additionally observe that JPM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.74. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.53 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, finds itself in the bottom 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.