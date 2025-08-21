Is JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 869 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JPM's full-year earnings has moved 5.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, JPM has returned 21.9% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 11.4%. This shows that JPMorgan Chase & Co. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

CB Financial Services (CBFV) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 12.6%.

Over the past three months, CB Financial Services' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 33.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, JPMorgan Chase & Co. belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 21% so far this year, so JPM is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, CB Financial Services belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry. This 76-stock industry is currently ranked #31. The industry has moved +2.2% year to date.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and CB Financial Services could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

