JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed the most recent trading day at $307.13, moving +1.51% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.17% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 1.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $5.26, reflecting a 3.75% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $47.53 billion, indicating a 4.91% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $21.37 per share and a revenue of $191.83 billion, indicating changes of +5.06% and +5.14%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.15, so one might conclude that JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

It's also important to note that JPM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.48. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Investment Bank industry stood at 1.15 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

