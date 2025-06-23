JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) ended the recent trading session at $278.27, demonstrating a +1.19% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.89%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.94%.

The company's stock has climbed by 5.48% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 1.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.5%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 15, 2025. On that day, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is projected to report earnings of $4.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.59%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $43.39 billion, down 13.56% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $18.49 per share and a revenue of $174.66 billion, indicating changes of -6.38% and -1.63%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.68% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.87. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.87.

It is also worth noting that JPM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.57. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Investment Bank industry stood at 1.23 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 141, this industry ranks in the bottom 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

