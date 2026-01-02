JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $325.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.01% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.19% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

The stock of company has risen by 1.94% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.08% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 0.54%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 13, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.97, signifying a 3.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $45.65 billion, up 6.75% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $20.33 per share and a revenue of $182.53 billion, demonstrating changes of +2.94% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.88% lower. Right now, JPMorgan Chase & Co. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.34. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.63 for its industry.

It's also important to note that JPM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.59. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. JPM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

