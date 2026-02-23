JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) was down 4.22% at $297.67. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.04% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.66%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.39% outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 1.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.75%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $5.28, marking a 4.14% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $47.77 billion, up 5.42% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $21.45 per share and a revenue of $192.51 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.46% and +5.52%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.5% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.49. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 13.94.

One should further note that JPM currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.51. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.13.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

