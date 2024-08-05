JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Could Be a Great Choice

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. In Focus

Headquartered in New York, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 17.07% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $1.15 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.31%. In comparison, the Banks - Major Regional industry's yield is 3.25%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.64%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $4.60 is up 13.6% from last year. Over the last 5 years, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 5.21%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 27%, which means it paid out 27% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

JPM is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $16.78 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 3.39%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, JPM presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.