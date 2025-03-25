JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) standing at $251.13, reflecting a +1.24% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.01%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.46%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 5.08% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 0.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 11, 2025. On that day, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is projected to report earnings of $4.58 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.08%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $42.98 billion, indicating a 2.48% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.09 per share and revenue of $173 billion, which would represent changes of -8.41% and -2.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% lower within the past month. Currently, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.29, which means JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that JPM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.63. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Investment Bank industry stood at 1.09 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, positioning it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

