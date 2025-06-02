JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) ending at $264.66, denoting a +0.25% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.55% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 4.15% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 6.13% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 14, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.45, up 1.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $43.29 billion, indicating a 13.77% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.35 per share and revenue of $174.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of -7.09% and -1.98%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.39. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.93.

We can also see that JPM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.23 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, positioning it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

