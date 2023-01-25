Jpmorgan Chase & Co Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

Fintel reports that Jpmorgan Chase & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.85MM shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI). This represents 9.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 26, 2022 they reported 17.26MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 49.79% and an increase in total ownership of 3.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.48% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is $184.39. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.48% from its latest reported closing price of $173.17.

The projected annual revenue for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is $13,102MM, an increase of 1.31%. The projected annual EPS is $12.95, an increase of 27.90%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1876 funds or institutions reporting positions in NXP Semiconductors N.V.. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXP Semiconductors N.V. is 0.4168%, a decrease of 4.7276%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.01% to 280,599,317 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services Co /ma/ holds 9,396,378 shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,236,968 shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 9.93% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds 9,049,644 shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,807,184 shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,221,250 shares, representing an increase of 18.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 82.13% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein L.p. holds 4,485,745 shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,247,225 shares, representing an increase of 5.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 11.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 4,473,707 shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,375,701 shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 5.58% over the last quarter.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. Declares $0.84 Dividend

NXP Semiconductors N.V. said on November 16, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.84 per share ($3.38 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on January 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.84 per share.

At the most recent share price of $173.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 1.95%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.25%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

NXP Semiconductors NV Background Information

NXP Semiconductors N.V. enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.61 billion in 2020.

