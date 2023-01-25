Jpmorgan Chase & Co Cuts Stake in Rayonier, Inc. (REIT) (RYN)

Fintel reports that Jpmorgan Chase & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.28MM shares of Rayonier, Inc. (REIT) (RYN). This represents 6.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 18, 2022 they reported 10.05MM shares and 7.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.65% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.12% Upside

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rayonier, Inc. is $37.40. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 8.12% from its latest reported closing price of $34.59.

The projected annual revenue for Rayonier, Inc. is $892MM, a decrease of -3.63%. The projected annual EPS is $0.63, an increase of 10.70%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 663 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rayonier, Inc. (REIT). This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 4.74%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Rayonier, Inc. (REIT) is 0.2436%, a decrease of 4.5061%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.44% to 151,640,542 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 16,566,440 shares representing 11.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,920,516 shares, representing a decrease of 8.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYN by 57.17% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co /ma/ holds 9,098,867 shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,189,837 shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYN by 86.85% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Sa holds 4,965,062 shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,677,244 shares, representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYN by 9.20% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group plc holds 4,766,621 shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,646,153 shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYN by 13.25% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 4,505,839 shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,205,963 shares, representing an increase of 73.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYN by 278.69% over the last quarter.

Rayonier, Inc. Declares $0.28 Dividend

Rayonier, Inc. said on October 21, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.14 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the most recent share price of $34.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 3.30%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.02, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

Rayonier Inc. Background Information

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.73 million acres), U.S.Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a 'look-through basis', the Company's ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres.

