Jpmorgan Chase & Co Cuts Stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Fintel reports that Jpmorgan Chase & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.58MM shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (RL). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 18, 2022 they reported 3.81MM shares and 7.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 32.35% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests -6.25% Downside

As of January 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ralph Lauren is $118.40. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $155.40. The average price target represents a decrease of -6.25% from its latest reported closing price of $126.30.

The projected annual revenue for Ralph Lauren is $6,438MM, an increase of 0.46%. The projected annual EPS is $7.96, an increase of 8.83%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 902 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ralph Lauren Corp. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 2.17%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Ralph Lauren Corp is 0.1908%, an increase of 12.5975%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.76% to 53,967,297 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 3,320,091 shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,913,333 shares, representing an increase of 12.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RL by 37.61% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 2,224,105 shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,155,928 shares, representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RL by 90.39% over the last quarter.

HS Management Partners, LLC holds 2,014,899 shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,264,160 shares, representing a decrease of 12.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RL by 5.51% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 1,157,295 shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,136,216 shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RL by 81.25% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein L.p. holds 1,054,149 shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 839,487 shares, representing an increase of 20.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RL by 6.78% over the last quarter.

Ralph Lauren Declares $0.75 Dividend

Ralph Lauren said on December 16, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

At the most recent share price of $126.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 2.38%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

Ralph Lauren Corp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ralph Lauren Corporation is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality. For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren's reputation and distinctive image have been consistently developed across an expanding number of products, brands and international markets. The Company's brand names, which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, Chaps and Club Monaco, among others, constitute one of the world's most widely recognized families of consumer brands.

