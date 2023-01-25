Jpmorgan Chase & Co Cuts Stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP)

Fintel reports that Jpmorgan Chase & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.00MM shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP). This represents 8.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 7, 2022 they reported 4.59MM shares and 10.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.66% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 227.89% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for PMV Pharmaceuticals is $26.69. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 227.89% from its latest reported closing price of $8.14.

The projected annual revenue for PMV Pharmaceuticals is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-1.98.

Fund Sentiment

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.83%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc is 0.4379%, an increase of 6.8535%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.98% to 63,224,895 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Orbimed Advisors Llc holds 6,563,077 shares representing 14.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments, Lp holds 4,356,920 shares representing 9.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,395,677 shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMVP by 26.14% over the last quarter.

Boxer Capital, LLC holds 3,163,795 shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,498,636 shares, representing a decrease of 10.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMVP by 32.94% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC holds 3,060,000 shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,100,000 shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMVP by 22.93% over the last quarter.

Euclidean Capital LLC holds 2,336,909 shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PMV Pharma is a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutants. p53 mutations are found in approximately half of all cancers. The field of p53 biology was established by our co-founder Dr. Arnold Levine when he discovered the p53 protein in 1979. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize over four decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with pharmaceutical development focus. PMV Pharma is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

