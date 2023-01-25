Jpmorgan Chase & Co Cuts Stake in Personalis Inc (PSNL)

Fintel reports that Jpmorgan Chase & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.50MM shares of Personalis Inc (PSNL). This represents 7.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 14, 2022 they reported 4.27MM shares and 9.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.93% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 270.13% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Personalis is $8.77. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 270.13% from its latest reported closing price of $2.37.

The projected annual revenue for Personalis is $84MM, an increase of 21.83%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.40.

Fund Sentiment

There are 172 funds or institutions reporting positions in Personalis Inc. This is a decrease of 104 owner(s) or 37.68%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Personalis Inc is 0.0356%, an increase of 45.5544%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.58% to 36,465,080 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARK Investment Management LLC holds 5,500,400 shares representing 11.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,446,512 shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 16.29% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management Llc holds 1,487,962 shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 732,921 shares, representing an increase of 50.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 66.56% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. holds 1,110,765 shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,097,805 shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 11.19% over the last quarter.

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC holds 975,365 shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 950,365 shares, representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 69.21% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. holds 950,101 shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 957,385 shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 8.73% over the last quarter.

Personalis Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in population sequencing and cancer genomics, with a focus on data, scale, efficiency and quality. Personalis operates one of the largest sequencing operations globally and is currently the sole sequencing provider to the VA MVP. In oncology, Personalis is transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient's cancer and immune response. The Personalis® ImmunoID NeXT Platform® is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. The PersonalisClinical Laboratory is GxP-aligned as well as CLIA'88-certified and CAP-accredited.

