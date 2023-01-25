Jpmorgan Chase & Co Cuts Stake in Outset Medical Inc (OM)

Fintel reports that Jpmorgan Chase & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.52MM shares of Outset Medical Inc (OM). This represents 9.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 7, 2022 they reported 5.18MM shares and 10.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.86% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.78% Upside

As of January 18, 2023, the average one-year price target for Outset Medical is $29.17. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 3.78% from its latest reported closing price of $28.11.

The projected annual revenue for Outset Medical is $149MM, an increase of 33.64%. The projected annual EPS is $-3.00.

Fund Sentiment

There are 330 funds or institutions reporting positions in Outset Medical Inc. This is a decrease of 46 owner(s) or 12.23%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Outset Medical Inc is 0.0968%, a decrease of 15.2139%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.05% to 54,260,439 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds 3,173,126 shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company.

Bellevue Group AG holds 2,417,456 shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,326,718 shares, representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OM by 27.91% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC holds 1,939,585 shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,672,125 shares, representing an increase of 13.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OM by 31.34% over the last quarter.

Eagle Health Investments LP holds 1,237,990 shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,018,960 shares, representing an increase of 17.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OM by 28.20% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 1,168,630 shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 998,727 shares, representing an increase of 14.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OM by 16.23% over the last quarter.

Outset Medical Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

