Jpmorgan Chase & Co Cuts Stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)

Fintel reports that Jpmorgan Chase & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,321,929 shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR). This represents 6.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 1,539,219 shares and 7.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.12% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Gulfport Energy is an independent natural gas and oil company focused on the exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties in North America and is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the contiguous United States. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Gulfport holds significant acreage positions in the Utica Shale of Eastern Ohio and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma. In addition, Gulfport holds non- core assets that include an approximately 22% equity interest in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. and has a position in the Alberta Oil Sands in Canada through its 25% interest in Grizzly Oil Sands ULC.

What are large shareholders doing?

Silver Point Capital L.P. holds 8,604,579 shares representing 44.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,602,452 shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 9.74% over the last quarter.

Mackay Shields Llc holds 2,149,088 shares representing 11.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,175,700 shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 48.34% over the last quarter.

Whitebox Advisors Llc holds 699,085 shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 664,085 shares, representing an increase of 5.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 5.27% over the last quarter.

First Pacific Advisors, LP holds 604,610 shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 609,405 shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 18.11% over the last quarter.

Aventail Capital Group, LP holds 566,023 shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 565,592 shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 44.32% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 326 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gulfport Energy Corporation. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 10.51%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Gulfport Energy Corporation is 0.3258%, an increase of 5.1899%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.04% to 22,801,035 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gulfport Energy is $105.06. The forecasts range from a low of $92.92 to a high of $119.70. The average price target represents an increase of 32.08% from its latest reported closing price of $79.54.

The projected annual revenue for Gulfport Energy is $1,564MM, a decrease of -32.15%. The projected annual EPS is $25.81, an increase of 76.24%.

