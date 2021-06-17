US Markets
JPMorgan Chase buys UK robo-adviser Nutmeg

Iain Withers Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase has acquired Britain's biggest robo-adviser firm Nutmeg, as the U.S. giant gears up for a big retail expansion push in the UK.

Nutmeg - which has more than 140,000 clients and over 3.5 billion pounds ($4.89 billion) of assets under management - will be the bedrock of JPMorgan Chase's retail digital wealth management offering internationally, Nutmeg said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

