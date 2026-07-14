Is JPMorgan Chase a Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report?

Key Points

All of its business lines notched new all-time records.

Its investment banking operations were particularly robust.

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Investors and analysts alike expected JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) to do quite well this earnings season, but not this well. The powerful bank delivered a fine second quarter that crushed analyst estimates, thanks in no small part to a major part of its business that has produced meaty growth before.

All in all, Mr. Market was pleased with the bank's performance, rewarding it with a nearly 3% gain across Tuesday's trading session.

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A quartet of winners

Chase published those quarterly figures well before market open that day, revealing that its net revenue was slightly over $57.3 billion. That was a very strong 28% higher year over year. Net income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) increased even more robustly, by 41% to almost $21.2 billion ($7.70 per share).

Both metrics were well above the consensus pundit projections. Collectively, analysts tracking the stock anticipated revenue of $50.6 billion and per-share GAAP net profit of only $5.55.

Much of the growth was powered by Chase's always-mighty commercial and investment bank (CIB) division. Its net revenue soared 27% to nearly $24.9 billion, making it the No. 1 reporting unit (of the company's four) by that metric.

This is a good time to be prominent in the securities markets, as activity remains brisk in what's generally been a bull market over the past few months. The company said the unit was particularly helped by a 45% increase in investment banking activities, and singled out fee income and underwriting fee gains as foundational to this.

Regarding Chase's more traditional activities, consumer and community banking's (CCB) net revenue increased a comparatively modest 8% to just under $20.3 billion for the period. That single-digit rise isn't a huge shock, given that this is generally a steadier, less valleys-and-peaks business than the activities that comprise CIB.

The standout operations in CCB for the quarter were card services and auto loans. These two activities together earned nearly $7.8 billion for the company, 12% higher year over year.

As for the basic banking metrics investors like to keep an eye on, average loans were up 10%, while average deposits climbed 7%. The company also managed to deliver a relatively low GAAP overhead ratio (Chase-speak for efficiency ratio, a common measure of expense control for banks) to 48%. Since lower is better, that represented a notable improvement over full-year 2025's 52%.

The much smaller asset and wealth management unit posted an impressive double-digit net revenue growth figure of 19%, to almost $6.9 billion.

The company's grab-bag corporate division, essentially comprising treasury functions and other activities that don't easily fit into the other reporting units, nearly quadrupled its net revenue to more than $6 billion. That leap was due almost entirely to the $4.6 billion it reaped from the exchange of restricted Visa shares it held as a founding member bank of the payment card giant.

Chase didn't hesitate to mention that each of those business lines notched new all-time quarterly highs for revenue.

Green and red flags

During the conference call expounding on those results, Chase management provided guidance for the entirety of 2026. It increased its projection for net interest income (basically the difference between the interest revenue it earns on loans and other investments, and the interest it pays clients) to roughly $96.5 billion from $95 billion.

That forecast excludes the capital markets; with them, the guidance is around $105.5 billion.

On the other hand, expenses are anticipated to rise this year -- Chase raised its estimate to $107.5 billion from $105 billion.

It also quoted CEO Jamie Dimon as saying that, while the American economy has been strong and resilient so far this year, "several risks are shifting below the surface like tectonic plates, including geopolitical tensions and wars, sticky inflation, large global fiscal deficits and elevated asset prices."

In other words, growth in the coming quarters might not be so explosive.

If I were a Chase shareholder, though, this wouldn't trouble me. The bank is clearly taking full advantage of frothy capital markets and a still-humming economy (despite its challenges and potential headwinds). Even if the economy begins to show signs of strain, I think it'll continue to do well, if not spectacularly. Among the big four U.S. banks, this is the one I'd be most eager to own.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.