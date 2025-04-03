JPMorgan Chase Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for JPM

In trading on Thursday, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $230.75, changing hands as low as $228.15 per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co shares are currently trading down about 7.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JPM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JPM's low point in its 52 week range is $179.20 per share, with $280.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $227.52. The JPM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

