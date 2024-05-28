JPMorgan Chase Becomes Major Syrah Resources Stakeholder

Syrah Resources (AU:SYR) has released an update.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates have emerged as a substantial holder in Syrah Resources Ltd, with a 5.99% voting power through the ownership of 51,398,566 ordinary shares. The financial giant achieved this status on May 24, 2024, signifying a notable change in the company’s shareholding structure. This shift could interest investors tracking corporate influence and changes within the market dynamics of publicly traded companies.

