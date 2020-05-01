US Markets
JPM

JPMorgan Chase approved to process $15 billion in new PPP loans

Contributor
Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Friday that it received government approval to process roughly $15 billion in loans through the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, bringing its total number of funded loans through the program to about $29 billion.

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N said on Friday that it received government approval to process roughly $15 billion in loans through the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, bringing its total number of funded loans through the program to about $29 billion.

The latest batch of loans approved by the SBA will go to 211,000 business customers, the bank said. In total, the bank expects to issue PPP loans to 239,000 business customers, with the average loan amount being $123,000.

Created as part of a $2.3 trillion congressional economic relief package, the SBA's program allows small businesses hurt by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus to apply for government-guaranteed, forgivable loans with participating banks.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall)

((elizabeth.dilts@thomsonreuters.com; W: (646) 223-5063 C: (219) 730-7611; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.dilts.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Fed is Injecting Massive Resources into the U.S. Financial System. How will it help?

    The Fed is injecting massive resources into the U.S. financial system. How will it help? Carson Group CEO Ron Carson joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss.

    Apr 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular