JPMorgan Chase And Jane Doe 1 Reach Settlement In Lawsuit Related To Jeffrey Epstein's Crimes

June 12, 2023 — 09:47 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The parties in Jane Doe 1 v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. have informed the Court that they have reached an agreement in principle to settle the putative class action lawsuit related to Jeffrey Epstein's crimes, which is subject to court approval.

The litigation is still pending between the US Virgin Islands and JPMorgan Chase, as are JPMorgan Chase's claims against Jes Staley.

The parties believe this settlement is in the best interests of all parties, especially the survivors who were the victims of Epstein's terrible abuse.

