JPMorgan Chase Aims To Finance, Facilitate More Than $2.5 Trln Over 10 Years - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) announced Thursday that it aims to finance and facilitate more than $2.5 trillion over 10 years - beginning this year through the end of 2030 - to advance long-term solutions that address climate change and contribute to sustainable development. It includes $1 trillion for green initiatives, such as renewable energy and clean technologies.

The firm will bring together its capital and expertise to help clients, customers and communities address these vital issues.

This long-term target complements the firm's Paris-aligned financing strategy and will help accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy by encouraging actions that set a path for achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Last year, the firm also established the J.P. Morgan Development Finance Institution (DFI) to grow the development finance activities undertaken by J.P. Morgan and attract additional investment to the emerging markets.

The new 10-year effort announced today will further the DFI's objective to promote economic and social development. It will also leverage the firm's global reach, capital, data and resources across lines of business.

